islamabad - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will determine the role of registrar/circle registrar and other officials of the cooperative societies department, ICT and Capital Development Authority (CDA) for their alleged criminal connivance/negligence, as the agency has accelerated probe into the financial scam pertaining to Civilian Employees Cooperative Housing Society (CECHS), Islamabad.

Likewise, the role of former office-bearers of the society would also be looked into whether they were involved in any misuse of authority for personal gains. According to the sources, the committee of CECHS (Soan Garden), Islamabad (2010-2013) misused their official authority for ‘personal gains’ and ‘wrongful’ loss to the public funds by violating the layout plan of the ‘Soan Garden’ project of the society as approved by CDA Islamabad in 2004.

Doing so unlawfully, the committee inter-alia, created 198 residential plots, subdivided 21 residential plots into 63 plots and converted 11 residential plots into commercial plots in violation of the approved layout plan and without due permission of the CDA.

Later, CDA reported these violations to the FIA in December 2016. According to CDA, the illegal acts of the committee caused a loss to the public funds to the tune of Rs 860 million. FIA registered a case under section 109/409/420/468/471 PPC for detailed criminal investigation against the officers of the above society deployed during the term 2010-2013, particularly Ch Adeel Shafique, then president; Raja Anser Mahmood, then general secretary; Majid Hussain, then finance secretary of the society. The criminal connivance/negligence of the then other committee members namely Ahmed Saeed, Ch Muhammad Akram, Nadeem Ahmed, Iftikhar Ali, Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Naveed Kiani, Yasir Mahmood, Col ® Muhammad Azhar president CECHS during 2005-2007, and Registrar of the Cooperative Societies, ICT will also be determined during the criminal investigation, said the sources.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz, Directorate of Health Services (DHS) of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has expedited its campaign against food handlers engaged in poor food practices. Especially-constituted teams of Health Services Directorate of the authority are raiding in the entire city to ensure provision of quality edible items.

During the last week, these teams’ challaned 12 and issued notices to 18 violators of hygiene sections of PPF Ordinance 1960. Moreover, these teams also raided different food outlets and issued warnings to the violators. Furthermore, 25 litres of substandard and non-branded expired ketchup was also confiscated and destroyed there and then. A day earlier, ICT administration had fined different food outlets in various parts of the city for poor hygiene conditions. KFC Centaurus was fined Rs 50,000; KFC F-6 was also fined Rs 50,000; SAVA Foods Centaurus was imposed a fine of Rs 15,000; Fat Burger Rs 100,000; Burger King Rs 30,000 and Jhonny Rockets was fined Rs 30,000.

Mayor Islamabad has directed Directorate of Health Services to continue operation against sub-standards and adulterated food sellers. He has further directed to ensure the implementation of principals of public health, implementation of relevant rules and strict action against sellers of sub-standard, un-hygienic and adulterated food stuff.