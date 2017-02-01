Rawalpindi-Police have arrested four persons involved in murder of nephew of IHC judge that took place in Mohra Daroga Rawat, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Tuesday.

The detainees were identified as Zafar Mehmood, Wajid Hussain, Zeeshan and Azhar, they added. However, police have not showed their official arrest so far and trying to arrest other fleeing accused, sources said.

According to details, Asad Salim was shot dead while his younger brother Farhan Salim was injured by 8 men including Azhar, Mazhar and Mubashir during a clash on Saturday last occurred at Mohra Daroga over a marriage dispute.

Rawat police lodged murder case against more than eight persons on complaint of Farhan Salim.

According to sources, Mirza Arif, the Sub-Inspector of Homicide Investigation Unit, along with his team carried out raids at various places and rounded up four accused and locked them up in police station.

They said police were also raiding to nab the other accused.In a separate move, Saddar Bairooni police booked some 11 persons for torturing and dragging an owner of a private housing society.

However, no arrest was made while the main accused obtained pre-arrest bail from a court of law.

According to details, Muhammad Nahim Asmat, the owner of private housing society, lodged a complaint with PS Saddar Bairooni that he along with his guard was in office when Sheikh Waheed, Rashid, Shabir Chandio along with eight unknown men having weapons stormed into his office and started beating him mercilessly. He said later the attackers put a chain into his neck and dragged him. The reason behind the clash was land dispute, he mentioned. Police registered case against Sheikh Waheed and others under sections 342/355/148/149/452 and 382 of PPC. Sheikh Waheed obtained pre-arrest bail from a court, a police officer said.

Earlier, SSP (Operations) Irfan Tariq suspended an investigation officer and served SHO PS Saddar Bairooni with show-cause notice for twisting the facts of the case and lodging a case against victim Muhammad Nahim Asmat on complaint of attackers allegedly after taking bribe.

Irfan Tariq, the SSP, when contacted, confirmed that he had suspended IO and issued show-cause notice to SHO for taking side of culprits.