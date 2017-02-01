Islamabad-The demand of beautiful traditional and contemporary Kashmiri shawls in pastel colours has increased among womenfolk in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Kashmiri shawls available at many handicraft shops in various sectors of Islamabad especially Jinnah Super Market and Super Market. The hand-woven soft multicoloured shawls, dyed with natural colours and famous for their softness and warmth, are also available at Aabpara Market, Melody Market (G-6), Karachi Company (G-9) Super Market (F-6, Jinnah Super and Rana Market (F-7), I-10 Markaz, F-8 Markaz, F-10 Markaz, F-11, where a large number of female shoppers have been witnessed to purchase it.

Pure pashmina shawl can carry price above Rs 2000 most buyers prefer semi-pashmina shawls which are difficult to distinguish from the pure variety and are available in price range of Rs 800 to Rs 1000.

The exquisite shawls, famous for their intricate geometrical designs, carry special significance and depict the designs and colours on the walls of Kashmiri tradition though few are simple and plain.

Fatima Gul said the real one pashmina shawl price ranges 2000 to 20000 rupees.

Amna Hassan said normally experienced ladies know and can judge by touch the fabric in hand whether is it pashmina or not. “You can judge the fabric purity by checking how much the stuff is soft, warm, and thin.

These three points should remember when you go to buy. Always go to famous shops as they cannot sell wrong stuff, she added.