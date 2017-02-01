Islamabad- Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabd hosted the ‘Annual British Council Active Citizens International Study Visit, 2017’ the other day, says a press release.

A group of 20 international delegates from Ukraine, United Kingdom, Sri Lanka and Lebanon graced the event headed by the International Active Citizens’ facilitator Michael Francis Waldron and the head of programs society Zeenia Faraz.

Historically, citizenship education has been understood in two ways, promoting responsible citizens through reflective inquiry, and active citizenship learned through social action.

The responsible citizen approach proposes that schools can prepare students for their civic role by developing their ability to form thoughtful opinions on matters of public policy.

Millennials, who had been actively working on social action projects under the British Council Active Citizens’ Program, displayed their efforts in a ceremony that culminated a long term of preparation in front of the International delegation.

The international guests were welcomed by the Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools Chaudhry Faisal Musthaq TI and Principal Millennium Campus Ayesha Ansar.

The international delegates were in support of the emphasis made by Faisal Mushtaq on a paradigm shift while achieving higher education in this technology enabled learning generation and the role of community service in bridging cultural gaps in a time where the world is facing uncertainties.

The students at Millennium Campus I-9/3 understand that in the near future the focus of intellectuals of the world has shifted from specialized knowledge to a more holistic development of the individual, says the press release.

Therefore, it is not only important for one to excel and grow professionally, but also have the perspective and insight to be a responsible and global citizen. This reflected in their projects which enabled students to be implemented in partnership with an off-campus organization or business to contribute to the common good.

The ceremony ended on distribution of certificates to the participating students.