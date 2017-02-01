Islamabad-Security of the Sabzi Mandi would be enhanced by installing cameras under Safe City Project, said Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani here on Tuesday.

He said further effective steps would be taken to resolve various issues relating to the fruit market through cooperation among all the stakeholders.

He was addressing the merchants and traders of Sabzi Mandi Islamabad at an ‘Open Kutchery’. A delegation of Sabzi Mandi traders including President Sabzi Mandi Association, Ishfaq Ahmed Abbassi, President Fruit Market, Agha Muhammad Siraj, General Secretary, Nadeem Ahmed Abbassi, Patron-in-Chief, Sheikh Muhammad Liaqat and Chairman Aftab Ahmed visited the SSP Office and informed SSP about problems of trader community.

The SSP along with relevant police officials visited Sabzi Mandi area and held an ‘Open Kutchery’ to listen the problems of the traders. Kiani said that it is his priority to resolve the security related problems in Sabzi Mandi area and he is taking personal interest in it.

He said that problems of Sabzi Mandi area are related to various departments for which mutual effort by all the traders is essential. Regarding security issues, he said that identification documents of any person should be completely scrutinized by traders before employing him and his relevant record to be submitted with relevant police station.

He said that security guards of well-reputed companies should be hired who should be properly trained. He said cooperation of all traders is required to remove encroachment at Sabzi Mandi area so that smooth flow of traffic should be ensured.

The SSP said that crime rate has significantly declined in the Sabzi Mandi area after demolishing the illegal slums.

To a question, the SSP (Operations) said that policy of zero-tolerance has been adopted against the corrupt elements and several policemen have been sent to jail after registration of cases against them for their involvement in corruption.

He also directed to ensure effective policing in the area. To a demand raised by traders’ community to set up police picket in the Sabzi Mandi area, the SSP asked to select a site for the purpose and it would be formally established during his next visit to the area.

The SSP announced to constitute a committee including the representatives of various departments to resolve the traders’ problems.