ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met CEO of Royal Friesland Campina, Netherlands Roelof A Joosten who called on him in Islamabad today. PM Nawaz re-itertaed the strong position of Pakistan where strategic location renders it as a market full of opportunities to become Asia's premier trade, energy and transport corridor.

Prime Minister said government is engaged in extensively working on various infrastructures, energy and communication projects to facilitate trade and investment in diverse sectors. PM cited programs implemented like subsidy on fertilizers to facilitate farmers and has promulgated laws for Special Economic Zones to attract Foreign Direct Investment.

Joosten said Pakistan offers us the opportunity to invest in the region emphasising that Pakistan is becoming an investment destination due to multiple, positive points like improved security environment, rapidly expanding quality infrastructure and marked reduction in energy shortages. Joosten stated that the company is planning to bring in an additional 100 Million dollars investment to Pakistan in next couple of years.