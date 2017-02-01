London : Ex-President Asif Ali Zardari and Senator Rehman Malik met in London and discussed matters related to important National issues along with prevailing political situation of Pakistan.

The events related to contemporary challenges facing the country came under discussion, where both the leaders underlined the need for forging global alliance to weed out terrorism.

Ex-president Zardari declared terrorism as an international issue, stressing that this menace has posed extreme harm to humanity. Pakistan is also facing scourge of terrorism and people of Pakistan have rendered more sacrifices than any other country in war against terrorism.

Zardari stated the backbone of terrorists in Pakistan has been broken due to vibrant step and sacrifices of Pakistan Army, Nation but formation of global alliance is need of hour to get rid of this menace.