Islamabad-An Afghan national was killed by unidentified persons within Sabzi Mandi police jurisdiction.

The police said Syed Muhammad, an Afghan national who was working as a vegetable vendor in Sabzi Mandi was strangled to death by unidentified persons and fled.

His body was spotted by a passerby who informed the police.

The police have taken the body to their possession and shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.