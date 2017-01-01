Islamabad-An Afghan national was killed by unidentified persons within Sabzi Mandi police jurisdiction.
The police said Syed Muhammad, an Afghan national who was working as a vegetable vendor in Sabzi Mandi was strangled to death by unidentified persons and fled.
His body was spotted by a passerby who informed the police.
The police have taken the body to their possession and shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.
The police have registered a case and started an investigation.
