Islamabad-Access to delicious food encourages us to overeat and therefore gain weight, regardless of the food calorie content, at-least that is the theory.

However, a new research shows that this might not be the case.

Research suggests that we can no longer blame delicious foods for our weight gain.

Most of us have heard the saying that “If it tastes good, it must be bad for you.” Although commonly held, it may not contain much truth after all.

A team of researchers led by Dr Michael Tordoff, a physiological psychologist at Monell Chemical Senses Centre in Pennsylvania, set out to test this belief in more detail. “Most people think that good-tasting food causes obesity,” he explains.

Dr Tordoff was unconvinced, and he therefore designed a range of experiments to see whether the theory held any water. His findings were recently published in the journal Physiology and Behavior.

It has been established that if you feed a mouse cookies, chips, and cream, they will become obese. But is it the flavour of the foods that causes overeating? Or, could it be the nutrient density that promotes the gorging? After all, animals have evolved to seek out fatty and sugary foods as a matter of survival.

Previous studies that have drawn conclusions about good taste (in this context, meaning flavour and texture) and its effect on weight gain have been flawed. For instance, many did not take into account the impact of variety on feeding behaviour; having a spread of different foods to choose from can cause one to over-indulge. A buffet is a prime example of this.

According to the authors of the recent research, only three studies to date have looked specifically at the influence of flavour on weight gain. None of these studies were conclusive, however. The reasons for this include sample size and, once again, the effects of variety.

The first phase of Dr Tordoff’s study involved establishing whether mice would prefer food with added oily or sweet ingredients that were non-nutritive. The mice were served two pots of chow - one standard, and the other one with either a sucralose sweetener or mineral oil (both of which are calorie free).

As expected, the mice preferred the mineral oil and sucralose chow.

The second phase of the trial involved splitting the mice into three groups, with each being fed a different diet for six weeks - plain chow, and that with mineral oil, or sucralose.

At the end of the six-week period, the mice were measured. There were no significant differences in weight or fat content in any of the three experimental groups. In other words, even the more tasty foods did not encourage overeating.

“Even though we gave mice delicious diets over a prolonged period, they did not gain excess weight. People say that if a food tastes good it must be bad for you, but our findings suggest this is not the case.

It should be possible to create foods that are both healthy and taste good.