Islamabad-Pakistan’s top higher education regulatory body in collaboration with the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) on Saturday organised talent farming workshops for scholars interested to pursue doctoral studies in United States.

The workshops were held in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi under the umbrella of “US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor,” an initiative launched in June 2015, which aims to provide opportunities to 10,000 scholars for PhD studies in top US universities. In the initial phase, Higher Education Commission (HEC) is focusing to send 1,500 PhD scholars.

The workshops are scheduled to be conducted four times a year under “Call for GRE Training” in Islamabad and provincial capitals through three programme components, including orientation, workshop and five-week training session.

The orientation session for Islamabad was conducted by United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan officials Shiza Toor and Zeeshan Rahat.

HEC Consultant Dr Mahmoodul Hasan Butt highlighted objectives of the US-Pak Knowledge Corridor.