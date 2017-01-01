Islamabad-A female student on Saturday was killed on road when a truck hit her car within Shahzad Town police jurisdiction.

The police said Gohar Yaseen, a student at a private university, was on her way to university when a truck skidded off the road due to over speeding and rammed into her car from opposite direction.

She was killed on the spot. The driver fled the scene leaving the victim in the pool of blood.

The body was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for medico-legal formalities.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.