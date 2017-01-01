Islamabad-A man was killed and three others were seriously injured in a road accident within Rawat police jurisdiction.

Amir lodged a complaint with the local police stating that he along with Yawar, Ghulam Abbas and Adalat was going to a local market in his van when a speeding dumper hit their van from behind.

Yawar succumbed to injuries on the spot while Abbas and Adalat sustained serious injuries while the driver fled the scene.

The deceased and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police have registered a case against erring driver and started an investigation.