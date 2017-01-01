Islamabad-A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding mini truck at Islamabad Expressway, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Jamil. He hails from Gagree.

Police said Jamil sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. The dead body was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for autopsy while the truck driver was arrested. The mini truck was also impounded by the police.

A case was registered against the driver and further investigation was underway.