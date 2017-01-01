Islamabad - Police and Pakistan Rangers carried out a joint search operation in the surroundings of Quaid-i-Azam University, a police spokesperson said on Saturday.

During the search operation, at least nine suspects were arrested and seven 12-bore rifles, a pistol and ammunition were recovered.

The suspects were shifted to Secretariat police station for further investigation, he added.

According to him, a joint search operation was conducted by police and Pakistan Rangers in areas of Quaid-i-Azam University, Dhoke Jabbi and Dhoke Tahli.

The law enforcers checked 60 houses and 15 shops and took nine suspects into custody, the spokesperson said.

He added that the detainees were shifted to police station where cases were registered against them.

Further investigation was underway, he added.

The search operation was conducted following the instructions of Inspector General of Police IGP Tariq Masood Yasin.