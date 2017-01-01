Islamabad - Taking notice of the overall dismal performance of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wrote to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad mayor to explain the position of the civic body in its failure to deliver, by January 5.

In a letter written to Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz, who was given the additional charge of chairman CDA with the aim to bring radical changes in the functioning of the civic body, the prime minister especially mentioned the failure of the civic body in keeping the city clean and in a better shape.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the prime minister, State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry suspended five senior officials of the CDA for their failure in delivering on serving the cause of the civic body and keeping the federal capital clean.

Those who were put under suspension included Member Engineering Shahid Sohail, Director General Engineering and Maintenance Sohail Anjum, Director Engineering and Maintenance Asif Jah and Deputy Director Street Lights Irfan Kokhar.

The prime minister had given the task to the CDA to make the street lights in all the sectors, especially I and G sectors but the officials had failed on meeting the targets within the stipulated time period.

With stern admonishing letter to the chairman, the prime minister directed the CADD minister to immediately suspend the responsible people and hold inquiry into the matter as to why these officials had failed in accomplishing the task in given timeframe.

In the letter to the CDA chairman, prime minister referred to the poor state of affairs of the streetlights, parks and what he termed the unacceptable garbage management system of the city once known for its beauty.

He pointed out that the nullahs passing through various sectors were littered with garbage and heaps of garbage was also seen on roadsides and the parks with CDA sanitation staff failing in its duty to collect and dispose of the garbage in proper manner.

The warning letter from the Prime Minister’s Office directed the office of the CDA chairman to put the house in order and come up with the detailed report on its failure in the proper upkeep of the federal capital.

In the letter, it was questioned that who is responsible for the unclean, filthy environment of Islamabad which includes faulty street lights and too many encroachments.

It was further asked why the public parks of capital are in a bad shape and have not been taken care of. The CDA was blamed for pollution in the city.