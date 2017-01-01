Rawalpindi - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart and former MPA Sardar Naseem on Saturday took oath as Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) mayor in a ceremony held at the Rawalpindi Arts Council. Chaudhry Tariq Mehmood took oath as deputy mayor.

Rawal Town Administrator Nazia Perveen Sudhan administered the oath.

Former MNA Hanif Abbasi, MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed, MPA Raja Hanif and other party representatives were also present at the occasion.

While talking to media persons after the oath taking ceremony, Naseem thanked Rawalpindi voters and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders for electing him as the mayor of the garrison city. He said that he had full backing of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

He further said that he also had complete support of other PML-N leaders in the city and the voters as he was elected unopposed.

He vowed to work for the betterment of the city saying he would address issues of encroachments, parking and traffic jams on priority basis.

Naseem was elected unopposed as the PML-N won in 40 out of 46 union councils of the city in local government elections on December 5, 2015. Furthermore, PML-N also took away all 28 reserved seats for the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation.

Within the party, there was no major opposition to nomination of Naseem as Sajjad Khan and Sheikh Arsalan lobbied for themselves but the prime minister gave the party ticket to Naseem. Sajjad was also present at the ceremony.