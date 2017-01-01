Islamabad - The capital police on Saturday challaned the official vehicles under the use of the staff members of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan for having tinted glasses.

The vehicles were roaming near the Judges Enclave on the instructions of Justice Qazi Faez Esa.

Justice Esa took notice of the two vehicles having tinted glasses while both were entering the main police picket where Judges Enclave and Punjab House are located in the Red Zone area of the capital. The judge ordered the police to get these challaned.

According to the information report prepared by the SP (Security) Supreme Court of Pakistan Ahmed Iqbal, these two vehicles were under the use of SP Bilal Zafar who works as PS to the interior minister and ASP Umar Khan who also works as staff member of the interior minister.

“Submitted that today (Saturday) at about 12.00 noon, two double door pick-up vehicles bearing registration No. (i) FC-001 and (ii) FC-003 were stopped by Punjab House entry picket police. The picket staff allowed these vehicles afrter proper identification,” says the police report.

At the same time, Justice Esa was passing near Punjab House picket and took notice of tinted glasses of these two vehicles and gave order to Inspector Nazar Muhammad on duty to get both vehicles challaned.

During telephonic conversation with SP Security, Justice Esa showed concerns over the presence of tinted glasses vehicles in the most sensitive area and ordered the SP to impound the said vehicles and put up challan papers. However SP informed the judge that under the law the vehicles could not be impounded and in addition to that, these were official police vehicles. However, later, SP informed the judge that both vehicles had been challaned and thus proper action had been taken.

The spokesperson of the interior ministry Sarfraz Hussain denied to give any comment on the action taken by the Islamabad Traffic Police.

However, an official of the Ministry of Interior said that both the officers were going to Punjab House for official duty as interior minister most of the time had been using the house for his official and unofficial commitments. He said that both these officers were posted in Frontier Constabulary and were working as staff members of the interior minister. To a question whether the interior ministry had issued any permits for the tinted glasses, as the ministry was authorised to do so, the official showed his ignorance on this connection.

A couple of weeks ago, the inquiry commission on August 8 Quetta carnage led by Justice Esa had submitted its report before the Supreme Court that had pointed out incompetence and poor performance of the interior minister and his ministry while dealing with the menace of terrorism in the country. In response to the report, which was released publicly by the SC, the interior minister had challenged the contents of the report and said that most of the findings of the commission had no relevance with Quetta terror incident.