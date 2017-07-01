Islamabad - According to a new study, children with a food allergy had a significantly higher prevalence of childhood anxiety.

According to Health News, food allergies were not associated with symptoms of childhood depression or with symptoms of anxiety or depression among their caregivers. The team studied 80 paediatric patients aged 4 to 12 years, eight years old on average, with and without food allergy and their caregivers from urban paediatric outpatient clinics in the

Bronx, New York.

They controlled for an asthma diagnosis in the children, as anxiety and mood disorders are more prevalent among youth with asthma and especially more common in low socioeconomic minority children.

Among the children with a food allergy, 57 percent reported having symptoms of anxiety compared to 48 percent of children without a food allergy.

Approximately 48 per cent of the children had symptoms of depression with or without a food allergy. The results suggest that food allergy is particularly linked to elevated social anxiety and fear of social rejection and humiliation.

The researchers also point out a possible explanation for not finding a link between food allergy and depression in children.

The sample was young, and the mean age of onset for depression is significantly later than anxiety.

Dr Goodwin concluded by saying, “With the high prevalence of food allergies today, education in schools remains a priority. Given the strong association between food allergy and social anxiety in children future investigations on the food allergy-mental health relationships are also warranted in clinical, school, and community-based settings which could aid in the development of interventions.”