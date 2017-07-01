Islamabad - Dozens of teachers from Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) on Friday reached the federal capital and staged a protest demonstration demanding their permanent absorption in the educational institutes of the province.

The teachers gathered in front of press club and demanded the KP government to turn their non-permanent status into permanent as they fear the loss of job.

The protestors demanded permanent absorption like the teachers who were early regularised under ad hoc policy.

These Teaching Assistants were hired by the KP government after passing the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA).

To fill the vacant positions in the colleges around 4,500 candidates appeared in the ETEA tests out of which 800 were selected for lectureship.

As per the statement shared by the protesters, the KP government in 2014 hired 800 Teaching Assistants including 300 females and 500 males in different colleges of the province to fill vacant positions of lectures in these colleges.

Chairman Teaching Assistant’s Association Zafar Shehzad said that the lecturers were initially appointed for two years however it was extended for one year later.

He said that majority of the teachers are MPhil and PhD degrees holders with distinctions.

He said government had made these appointments to fill the vacant teaching slots in the colleges to avoid the study loss of the students.

The protestors demanded the regularisation of their jobs against their high qualifications.

The protested demanded from government to absorb them like the teachers in 1988 under the ad hoc policy.

“The majority of in teachers in 1988 were appointed temporally and then were regularized through parliamentary bill,” they said.

Protesters also demanded to convert their current service structure into permanent one.

According to Zafar Shehzad they are not government employees, the service tenure is two years, which spreads job insecurity amongst teachers.

Protestors also said that the monthly salary of lecturers is Rs30,000 which is not enough that is not enough to meet the daily needs.

The protestors also vowed to stage sit in outside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s residence at Bani Gala if the demands were not met.

According the Higher Education Department (HED) KP notification regarding teaching assistants hiring it was conditioned that the service structure will be for a period of two years excluding long/winter/summer vacations on a fixed pay of Rs40,000 per month for the said period.

“They will not get pay during long winter /summer vacations (60 days or more),” states notification. It also added that the services of these employees will be purely temporary and they will not be deemed to be Civil Servants.