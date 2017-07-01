Islamabad - National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday has called the hospitals to build up their capacity as preventive measures to control the disease outbreaks during and after the floods expected in next month.

The meteorological department released the seasonal forecast reporting about monsoon rainfall and floods in different parts of the country during July-September.

The advisory calls upon hospital managements to build their capacity for management of patients, to keep rapid response arrangements in place, and to maintain regular liaison with relevant departments.

According to the advisory, rainy areas, poor and congested localities are at greater risk of having epidemics of water & food-borne infectious diseases.

Water pipes supplying drinking water are usually old, rusted and damaged while sewage pipes and open sewage lanes running side by side sometimes get contaminated.

The water-borne diseases attributed to the consumption of unsafe water and non-observance of proper sanitation and preventive measures may pose a serious challenge for the health and water & sanitation authorities.

Such epidemics/outbreaks could however be prevented through careful watch on the water supply systems, repair of damaged water pipes, sewerage lines and systems without delay.

It includes chlorination of drinking water sources, regular monitoring of hotels, restaurants & food points, ice factories, street vendors, and water reservoirs.

The advisory also includes focused health education campaign regarding safe drinking water, hand hygiene, food safety and better sanitation through active community participation particularly aiming vulnerable populations like school children, vendors and pregnant women.

The departments have been directed for building up hospital capacity for management of patients and to keep rapid response arrangements in place and gearing up the preventive measures.

To further facilitate stakeholders, the technical documents such as case definitions, guidelines for sample collection and transportation, vector control etc have also been made available at NIH.