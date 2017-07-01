Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) has approved its tax free budget for the fiscal year 2017-18, worth Rs3.16 billion prepared by the elected local government. The elected house of RMC met here on Friday with Chaudhry Tariq in the chair. Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Naseem presented the budget.

The total outlay of the budget is Rs3 billion. While Rs1.65 billion had been allocated for the development works and Rs1.35 billion will be spent on non-development expenditures.

The major source of income of the town is property tax share, Tax on Immoveable Property (TIP) and Punjab Finance Commission (PFC) commission share.

RMC is generating revenue through rents of markets, contracts of parks and parking places and property transfer fee. The income generated through these sources could meet only the non-development expenditures and for the development work RMC requires grants from provincial.

“Over Rs370 million will be received from World Bank for the improvement of municipal library and other public buildings in the city areas,” said the Mayor Sardar Naseem. He said that Rs650 million will be spent on ongoing uplift schemes of fiscal 2016-17 as these schemes were not completed yet. He said that the RMC wanted to give award the contracts of the development works but the contractors refused to get it while claiming to clear their amount.

He said that Rs670 million was available with district accounts department which would be released in next fiscal year. He said that it would be spent on the ongoing development schemes and the new schemes worth Rs300 million will be launched on the recommendation of the union council chairmen.

“Around Rs500 million will be spent on the salaries of employees and construction of the buildings and residential areas for the RMC employees,” he said and added that the old building of the RMC offices would be renovated so it would be given on rent to increase the income.

He said that the government has decided to allocate Rs150 million to distribute among the widows and orphans in the city areas so that they would start their work at their homes. He said that the house would approve the scheme and the amount would likely be increased.

He said that the Pirwadhai General Bus Stand, Slaughter House and street lights would be improved in the next fiscal year. He said that the funds had also been allocated for the sports and recreational activities.