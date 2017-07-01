Rawalpindi - Police registered a case against two men for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint in Till Khalsa village of Gujar Khan, sources said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Ahmed and Saram against whom a case was registered with Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan under section 377 of PPC on complaint of victim (HS), sources said. However, police have failed in arresting the accused so far.

According to sources, a citizen namely HS appeared before police and lodged a complaint stating that he was going to a nearby shop for repairing tyre of his motorcycle on June 26 2017, when two men Ahmed and Saram intercepted him at gunpoint. Later, he said, that Ahmed allegedly molested him forcefully at gunpoint in a deserted place. He asked police to register a case against the accused. Police on complaint of the boy filed the case and started investigation.

A police officer of PS Gujar Khan, when contacted, confirmed the incident saying police were struggling to arrest the accused. On the other hand, a court of law sent a man to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand in case of making attempt to rape a 12-year-old girl and torturing her in Anand Pura.

A magistrate sent Wajahat Ali alias Shahrukh to Adiala Jail on judicial remand after police produced the accused before court seeking his physical remand for 10 days. However, the judge rejected plea of police and sent the accused to jail.

Earlier, police have registered a case against Wajahat Ali and arrested him for attempting to rape a 12-year-old girl and subjecting her to severe torture in Anand Pura within limits of Police Station City on Eid’s first day.

Police investigators also obtained CCTV footage in which the man is seen dragging the girl to a plot and attempting to rape her. The man could also be seen torturing the girl for showing resistance.

In a separate move, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has promoted 64 assistant sub inspectors to the rank of sub inspectors (SIs), informed a police spokesman here. According to him, RPO also confirmed the promotion orders of 64 SIs. Earlier, a committee has been formed to review the cases of 95 ASIs who got promotions since 2007. The committee forwarded the names to RPO for his approval. RPO confirmed promotions of 64 SIs while rejected the 31 ASIs due to their bad record, he said.