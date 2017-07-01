Islamabad - Managing Director Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Abdul Ghafoor Friday said renovation, new paint and replacement of linen and napery work at all motels in northern areas was in progress.

He said soon visitors would witness fresh outlook of motels with renovated rooms with an objective to introduce Pakistani culture and tourist attractions on international level.

PTDC has been working hard to promote beautiful picnic spots situated in far-flung areas of Pakistan, especially where the private sector is shy away to invest.

He said presently there were 35 motels, 1 hotel and 4 restaurants were operated by PTDC in addition to a dozen Tourist Information Centres to provide information, travel guide, brochures and maps to tourists for planning their holidays.