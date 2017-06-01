rawalpindi - As many as 13 profiteers were rounded up during a crackdown by the assistant commissioners (AC) of Saddar and Cantt on Wednesday and cases were registered against them.

Following the instructions of Acting Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal, raids were conducted by AC Saddar Tasneem Ali Khan and AC Cantt Mehreen Faheem Abbasi in areas of Civic Centre at Gulzar-e-Quaid and Car Chowk to arrest the shopkeepers involved in selling daily use items at higher rates.

According to details, Khan along with special price magistrate visited the Civic Centre markets and found that the shopkeepers were selling vegetables, fruits, milk, yoghurt, and chicken against the rates fixed by the government. Some eight shopkeepers were arrested on the spot while cases have also been registered against them.

Similarly, Abbasi paid a visit to Gulzar-e-Quaid near Car Chowk and found five shopkeepers involved in profiteering. She ordered the arrest of one shopkeeper while imposed Rs20,000 fine on four other shopkeepers.

Talking to The Nation, the ACs said that the district government in a meeting have ordered them and the special price magistrates to launch a crackdown against the profiteers and take stern action against them for fleecing consumers during Ramazan. “We have started crackdown in various parts of the city after receiving complaints from consumers against profiteering in their areas,” they said.

They said they have also formed special teams, which would conduct surprise visits day and night to arrest the profiteers.

AC Saddar said that the vendors and shopkeepers have to sell the items according to the price lists issued by the district government otherwise they would not be spared at any cost. “I observed that in markets, there is no trend of displaying price lists,” he said.