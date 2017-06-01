islamabad (pr) - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has announced its ‘Children Summer Camp 2017’ in Punjabi and Brahvi languages.

While appreciating the diversity of Pakistan, the summer camp aims at providing an orientation to children (age 6-12 years) about the language, poetry, crafts, music and festivals of both these communities.

It also aims at creating ownership among children regarding Pakistan’s languages and cultural heritage.

During the classes scheduled between 10am to 1pm (Monday to Friday), the children will also interact with master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians, story tellers and cultural personalities in order to get them acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan. Registrations are open and the camp will be held at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian. The camp will be held from July 15th till July 31, 2017.