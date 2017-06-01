islamabad - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Wednesday took notice of the death of a student due to the negligence of doctors.

An eleven-year-old boy lost his life at District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi allegedly due to the negligence of doctors. As per the statement issued by PMDC, the president of the council has taken serious notice of the news story published in a newspaper regarding the death of the student.

The body upon the directives of PMDC President Prof Dr Shabir Lehri has written a letter to the hospital administration in which he has shown serious concern over the incident assumed to be a case of doctors’ negligence. The president in his letter has directed the hospital administration to submit a comprehensive report within a week to explain the incident and causes of the death. Dr Lehri told that PMDC will take a strict action against the culprits. He added that after the report if any doctor is found guilty then the council will take serious penal action against the doctors for their negligence towards their duty.

He said that PMDC will not allow any doctor to play with the precious lives of people.