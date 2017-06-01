islamabad - The summer art camp of Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) would start on June 5 to engage students and amateur artists in healthy activities during their summer vacations.

Over 100 students from various educational institutions of the twin cities would participate in the classes to get training in different fields of visual and performing arts during the three-month art camp.

Summer Art Camps is a regular feature of PNCA’s programmes arranged to facilitate art lovers, students and amateur artists for boosting their extra skills besides their regular studies, the official said.

During art classes’ students under age of 6 to 16 years would be given training of painting, music keyboard playing and singing, calligraphy, drama, puppet making, photography and sculpture. The classes would daily held from 10 am to 12 noon, adding that fee is Rs5,000 full package. He said that PNCA continues to create comprehensive programme of art courses for children and teens to provide artistic skill building and exploration capacity for students.

Meanwhile, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organise ‘National Theatre Festival 2017’ in connection with Independence Day celebrations from July 25 till August 12 here at PNCA Auditorium.

An official of PNCA told APP that the objective of the festival is to foster healthy theatrical activities by providing a National platform to the leading theatre groups in the country.

He said that theatre groups from all over the country were invited to participate in the said festival and avail a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent at National level and share their ideas.

PNCA will pay an amount of Rs150,000 as a production cost. The number of participants of each group would not be exceeded 12, including the director, producer, actors and technicians. In case the number exceeds 12 members, the expenditures on boarding and lodging will be borne by the group. PNCA will provide lower AC return train fare for 10 members of the group arriving from Sindh, Balochistan and AC return coach fare will be given to groups from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Punjab.

Two Return Air Tickets will be provided for the playwright, director or producer of the play in case of coming from Sindh and Balochistan.

PNCA will provide boarding and lodging for two nights (Maximum) to the groups from Punjab, Azad Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and six nights’ maximum to the groups from Sindh, Balochistan, Southern Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan for the 12 members of each group. The performance can be of any kind but only in Urdu language. The duration of the play must be within 70 to 100 Minutes. A correct and complete list of cast and crew is required for entry into the festival.

Each group will use suggestive sets. The design of the set will be provided to PNCA in advance. PNCA will provide the facility of set Designer, Stagehands, electricians, carpenters to every group.

Stage Props like sofa set, beds, centre table, Amirah, chairs etc will be provided by PNCA. Small props will be managed by the groups. PNCA will provide all available light and sound facilities with technical staff to each group. Special light or sound effects if any will be arranged by the group.

Two or three copies of the play with excerpt to be performed must be sent to PNCA, Repertory Drama Section no later than June 10 for scrutiny. The plays received after this date will only be considered if any other group will withdraw from the festival. All scripts should be properly typed in Urdu language.

All entries should be received through the theatre group management on their official letter heads. Only 25-30 best entries will be selected for their performance in the festival.