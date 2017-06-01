islamabad - A Ramazan Sasta Bazaar established by Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) here at Sector G-6 is attracting a large number of people.

Different stalls of vegetables, fruit and essential items have been established at ‘Sasta Bazaars’ in order to facilitate the people of capital city.

An official of Sasta Bazaar said that Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has issued special directives to the Bazaar management to ensure provision of quality edible items including fresh fruits and vegetables on concessional rates during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that prices were being monitored regularly and action was being taken against the profiteers.

He said that the stall holders at “Sasta Bazar” would not be allowed to overcharge the public during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that vegetables and fruits were being sold on cheaper rates as compared to open market in the Sasta Bazaar. The shoppers at G-6 “sasta bazaar” said that the prices in comparison with open market are very cheaper at Bazaar.

They also lauded MCI for establishing special Ramazan Sasta Bazaar at G-6.