islamabad - The management of ‘AMN’, a private school owned by a well-known public figure, reportedly collected three-month fee in advance from the students and announced closure of the facility without even paying salaries to the teachers.

Ali Moeen Nawazish had been running a private school in sector F-10/3 of the capital and the parents were shocked to know that the management has decided to close the school for unknown reasons. More than 60 students of junior level were enrolled in the school and Rs14000 was being charged per student.

Talking to The Nation, father of a child said, “When I reached to pick my child from the school I was told to also take school leaving certificate, as the facility will be closed after the month of Ramazan.”

He said children were not informed regarding closure of school and on last academic day, parents were informed about the development. “It is an uncertain situation for parents to suddenly change the school of their children when almost half of the session has passed,” he said.

“It is ironical that such big names are unfairly involved in looting people, if school was going to close, the management should not have claimed the advance fee,” he said.

He said that searching another school and taking admission will cost a hefty amount to parents which is a loss of time and money. He also informed The Nation that school charges Rs14000 per month and if a parent is unable to submit the dues on time, Rs50 per day fine is charged. A source also informed The Nation that the staffs including teaching and non-teaching have not been paid by the school management.

“Earlier the senior section of the school was closed due to unknown circumstances and now the junior branch is also being closed without paying salaries to teachers,” source said.

The fee voucher available with The Nation confirms that three-month advance fee was charged.

The Founder of AMN School, Ali Moeen Nawazish talking to The Nation said that parents were informed regarding closure of the school around 1.5 months before.

He said the school management held examination of the children, informed parents to take school leaving certificates and even offered to facilitate in arranging their children admission in other schools.

“School was facing problems after Capital Development Authority (CDA) served a notice regarding its being functional in residential area,” said Ali. According to him, the academic session starts in September and ends in August and nine months fee is split into 12 months. “Parents will not have to pay double fee in new session,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, he also said that the school management charges per month fee to students. Advance fee was taken as the management also had to pay salaries to the staff.

Ali said that there is no truth behind the claim that teachers were not being paid. He said, “The salaries were disbursed among staff on time.”

He also said that as Private Educational Institutions Regularity Authority (PEIRA) rules were set aside by court so the fresh notification does not implement on current situation.

Meanwhile, an official from PEIRA also informed The Nation that the said school was not registered with the authority.

PEIRA, few weeks earlier had issued a notification to management of Private Educational Institutions (PEIs), barring them from charging advance fee of summer vacations. The notification states, “The owners/management of PEIs functioning within the territorial jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is hereby directed to charge tuition fee on monthly basis for the entire academic year/session including summer vacations.

No owner/ management of any PEI shall be allowed to violate these instructions.

Defaulter institutions shall be prosecuted under ICT-PEIs (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2013 and PEI (Registration & Fee Determination) Rules, 2016.”