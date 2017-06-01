rawalpindi - Unidentified assailants have shot dead a 56-year-old chicken seller at his shop located at Sir Syed Chowk, police informed on Wednesday. The incident took place within the limits of Airport Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Umar Khatab, hailing from Abbottabad, they said. A murder case was registered against the unidentified killers while further investigation was underway.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Civil Line Circle Farhan Aslam, Khatab was sitting in his shop at 12am when unidentified culprits came and opened fire, killing him on the spot. The killers managed to flee after committing the crime, he said. He further said that a nephew of the deceased in his statement told police that he was repairing ACs at a nearby shop when he heard the sound of gunfire and rushed towards the shop where he saw his uncle lying dead on a chair with a bullet mark in the chest.

The DSP said that the dead body of the deceased has been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem. He said that the police registered a murder case against the killers on the complaint of the son of the deceased. On a query, he replied that so far police were clueless about the killers and investigating the case through different angles.

On the other hand, police following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi launched a special drive against outlaws and criminals in the city and held eight accused. Police have also recovered 1,100 grams of hashish and 19 litres of liquor from their possession. In a separate action, the police also held five shopkeepers over violation of Punjab Security Ordinance and registered cases against them under 14 Punjab Security Ordinance. According to a police spokesman, the shopkeepers were held from the areas of Ratta Amral.