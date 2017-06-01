islamabad - Islamabad Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has busted an organised gang involved in snatching mobile phones and handbags from ladies at gunpoint and also recovered two motorbikes, 13 snatched mobile phones, handbags/purses and ATM cards from their possession.

The gangsters have been identified as Ausaf Yousaf, son of Yousaf Nadeem, resident of Allama Iqbal Colony, Rawalpindi and Adnan Ahmed, son of Khursheed Ahmed, resident of District Abbottabad. The police team also recovered two motorbikes and 13 snatched mobile phones, handbags/purse and ATM cards from their possession. According to details, on February 2, 2017, they snatched a handbag from mother of Sardar Abu Bakkar in Sector G-9/1 for which case was registered at Karachi Company police station.

On January 30, 2017, they snatched a handbag from wife of Javed Iqbal Khan in F-11 Markaz for which a case was registered at Shalimar police station. On March 25, 2017, the said gang snatched handbag from wife of Ghullam Muhammad in G/9 Markaz and a case was registered at Karachi Company police station. On January 22, 2017, they snatched a handbag from family of Muhammad Iqbal in F-10 Markaz following which a case was registered at Shalimar police station. The said gang has revealed numerous snatching incidents in sector F10, F-11 Markz, Karachi Company and various areas of the city. Further investigation is underway.