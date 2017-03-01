islamabad-Stringent security has been in place around the venue of the Economic Coordination Organization (ECO) summit meeting in particular and in the twin cities in general.

The meeting is scheduled to be held today and the government has already declared March 1 as a public holiday for Islamabad and Rawalpindi so that the residents don’t face unnecessary trouble in their movement.

Additional force has been called in from other parts of the country including Punjab districts of Rawalpindi, Multan, Lahore and Faisalabad to beef up the security.

Personnel of Motorway police are also called to assist the local police in this regard as well. Rangers and FC are assisting the police in ensuring security to the foreign dignitaries.

Local police officials said that the law-enforcers are continuously on the move in the capital city. “Police assisted by Rangers, FC personnel and officials of intelligence agencies are patrolling the city roads round the clock and strict monitoring is being carried out at entry and exit points of the city,” said a senior police official on condition of anonymity when asked about the security arrangements for the conference.

He further said that monitoring at Safe City Project’s headquarter is also going on round-the-clock so as to keep an eye on suspected elements. Senior police officials are personally monitoring the security situation, he added.

He said foolproof measures have been taken to provide security to all foreign delegations visiting Pakistan to attend the ECO summit. Representatives from Islamabad administration, local police and other law-enforcing agencies are working in close coordination to ensure security to the foreign delegates, he said.

