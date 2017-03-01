islamabad-Dysfunctional X-Ray machine at the facilitation centre of Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital (FGPH) has increased the miseries of the patients visiting there.

The machine is dysfunctional for last five days. According to statement pasted on the door of centre it has been clearly written “X-ray Machine is not functional, X-Ray, KUB, Lumber Spine, and Pelvis tests are not possible.”

Some of the patients visiting for X-Ray also complained that hospital officials were directing patients to go for private check up and X-Ray tests.

Muhammad Imroz told The Nation that he is a government servant and it is his 3rd visit for X-Ray recommended by doctor but here in the centre, the machine is not working.

He also informed The Nation the hospital staff is also suggesting patients to go for the test at any other place.

Talking to The Nation spokesperson Polyclinic Dr Imtiaz said that machine is installed at G-7/3 centre of the hospital.

He said that it is not functional for last few days; however, efforts are underway to repair it.

He also stated that X-Ray machine is not being used for any emergency services but is set in OPD at G-7/3 centre.

Hospital spokesperson also said that the patients visiting there are being sent to main hospital since the machine is not working. He denied any reports of sending patients on private clinics.

Patients visiting the centre are government employees and it is not possible to recommend them to go for medical check up at private clinics.

Dr Imtiaz said that extra burden of patients’ leads to the technical faults in machines.

“Head of radiology department is looking into matter and hopefully it will be resolved soon,” he said.

He said hospital administration is aware of patients’ grievances and has made alternate arrangements for their facility for short time of period.