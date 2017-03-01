islamabad-Environmental Protection Agency has issued the sealing orders of seven health facilities and diagnostic centres in Islamabad after inspecting and finding these facilities in violation of Health Waste Management Rules. According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, environmental monitoring team observed that these health facilities are being operated in violation of Hospital Waste Management Rules 2005 and the provisions of Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997. Consequently, summon notices under section 16(1) of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997 were issued and personal hearing of the management of these health facilities was conducted by Director General.

During the personal hearing, it was concluded that Biopath Clinical Labs, Asia Diagnostic Centre, Crescent Lab & Diagnostic Centre, Fatima Medical Laboratories, Bee well Hospital, Nance Labs Private Limited and Medi Test Lab & Diagnostic Centre have been found guilty and they are not taking care of hospital waste as well as not submitting their waste report, data and information to the agency.

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency has decided to close these health facilities and issue sealing orders till the compliance of Hospital Waste Management. Furthermore, the agency will make sure that no health facility in and around Islamabad violate the Hospital Waste management and infectious and non-infectious waste would he got disposed off through proper manner.