islamabad-National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) will take measures to train the orphan children under ‘Prime Minister’s (PM) Youth Skill Development Scheme’, an official said on Tuesday.

Executive Director (ED) NAVTTC, Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema said this in a ceremony at Anjuman-i-Faizul Islam Technical Training Institute.

He said that Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Scheme is the best revolutionary program aiming at enabling youth and poor segments of the population to secure jobs and employment.

“We will train the fatherless children/orphans in the most demand driven trades under this program and make them useful citizens of the country,” he said.

Caressing the head of an orphan for the pleasure of Allah is one of the noblest acts, he added. He praised the steps taken by Anjuman Faizul Islam for the betterment of orphans.

Moreover, NAVTTC also facilitate the trained youth to get interest free loans from the government if any of them are interested in setting up their own businesses, he said. He also stressed upon enhancing the quality of training. President Anjuman Faizul Islam Mian Siddique Akbar briefed the executive director about the activities and performance of the institute. In the end, Zulfiqar Cheema distributed certificates amongst the passing out trainees.