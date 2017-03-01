rawalpindi-The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Gulzar Ahmed Khalid Tuesday directed City Police Officer (CPO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saddar Circle, and Station House Officer (SHO) Saddar Berooni to file written comments in response to a plea filed by the mother of two brothers killed by police in an alleged encounter in Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Dhamial.

The judge directed the police officers to submit their written comments till March 9 in response to the application filed by Balqees Akhtar under section 22-A of criminal procedure code.

The lady, who filed application through Advocate Malik Sajid Awan, accused DSP Cantonment Raja Taifur, SHO RA Bazaar SI Malik Sajid, Additional SHO Sadar Berooni SI Tariq Gondal and 10 to 15 unknown policemen of taking away Waseem Anwar-ul-Haq and Muhammad Irfan from their house and later shot them dead.

In her plea for registration of murder case, Balqees Akhtar claimed that at 8:30pm on February 22, the policemen came to her house at Quaid-e-Azam Colony near Dhamial Army Aviation Base.

They asked for whereabouts of her son Abdul Manan, wanted in a case of stealing motorbikes from limits of RA Bazaar police.

Balqees Akhtar further noted that the policemen in civvies forcibly entered in her house and started beating Waseem and Irfan. Later, she said, her four other sons Nadeem, Naeem, Qasim, and Hafiz Aftab came to the house and called on Police Rescue 15 about the incident.

Police personnel from Saddar Berooni police reached the house after some time and took the four brothers with them to register a case.

She noted that when her sons did not return at night, she went to Saddar Berooni police station where she met DSP Saddar Salim Khattak. The DSP told her that Irfan and Wasim had been killed in the encounter with police and if she did not hand over Abdul Manan, her other sons would also be killed, she alleged. She alleged that the police took away the brothers from the house and killed them in a fake encounter.

She said that she moved written complaint to SHO Sadar Berooni and the CPO for registration of murder case but got no response. She asked the court to direct the police to register the murder case. The judge issued notices to city police chief and other police officers and directed them to submit their reply till March 9, 2017.