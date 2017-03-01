islamabad-Federal Ombudsman Advisor on Health during a visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) expressed dissatisfaction on non-implementation of recommendations by the authority, an official said on Monday.

Talking to The Nation an official informed that in a closed door meeting held in hospital, Dr Fayyaz Ahmed Ranjha inquired about the implementation on the recommendations of PIMS, while hospital administration complaints regarding patients influx visiting the facility.

‘Major concern of the meeting remained non-implementation of recommendations and Federal Ombudsman Advisor on Health was not happy with the performance of PIMS,” official said.

In 2015, Federal Ombudsman had prepared recommendations to solve the public health issues at PIMS.

The report had recommended to appoint the Chief Finance Officer and suggested to include the leader of the opposition in senate, reputed doctors and philanthropists in the proposed management board under the President of Pakistan.

The report had also recommended separating the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) from PIMS. Though PM has approved the summary of this measure but formal legal process has not completed yet. Along with increasing the capacity of hospital, filling of vacant posts was also recommended.

Though government has announced to fill the capacity but till now process has not been completed.

Official informed The Nation that PIMS administration and ombudsman official remained at odds on different issues. “Federal Ombudsman Advisor on Health was not satisfied in brining improvements in the facility and officials complained about slow process from the government,” he said.

On this occasion ombudsman official visited different departments also and expressed displeasure on the grievances of patients. Some of the officials also stated that PIMS has not been given due importance by concerned departments while high-ups only paid symbolic visits here.

Hospital administration also informed the official about the patient’s influx during which hospital has to handle the patients of three provinces.

“Hospital administration asked to speed up the process of enhancing the capacity of hospital to get better results and to complete the pending projects,” official said.

Extension of PIMS has been announced in which capacity of number of departments will be doubled but implementation on the project has not been initiated yet.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor (VC) SZABMU Dr Javed Akram informed The Nation that meeting took place but it was a routine matter.

He also said that mainly discussed issue in the meeting was death of one of the PIMS doctor in past. VC denied any bitter atmosphere in the meeting and said that ombudsman official very much appreciated the performance of PIMS.

However well informed source informed The Nation that guest official only appreciated the functioning to Burn Care Centre of the hospital.