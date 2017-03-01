islamabad-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate Koral Interchange, a significant component of Zero Point-Rawat Signal Free Corridor, during the month of March, said the Capital Development Authority officials yesterday.

The interchange is being completed within record period of time and will be opened for traffic in the ongoing month. The prime minister will formally inaugurate the completed Koral Interchange.

The Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, Capital Development Authority, Sheikh Anser Aziz visited Koral Interchange on Tuesday and said special interest of the prime minister has led to early completion of the project.

He said Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has completed the project in record nine-month time despite heavy traffic flow and VVIP movements.

“All concerned deserve appreciation for this achievement”, he added. He hoped that the completion of the project will make traffic flow further smoother.

On the occasion, Member Engineering Capital Development Authority apprised the mayor that cost of the interchange is Rs one billion and 78 million including construction of fly-over, under passes and expansion of link roads. The work for installation of 300 LED lights is also in progress, he said.

The construction work on main flyover of the interchange is currently underway and it would be completed in a week time or so.

The work on loop that would connect highway with Rawalpindi faced some delay due to old building of the Koral Police Station but now all hurdles have been removed in coordination with the concerned authorities, the officials said.

Five interchanges have been constructed at various places on the Islamabad Expressway including Sohan, Khanna, Koral, Japan Road and GT Road.

The project also include the expansion of 8.5 kilometre road between Faizabad and Koral Chowk to five lanes and the construction of four lanes on the 12.5 kilometre road from Koral to GT Road.

The Signal-Free Corridor will benefit commuters coming into the federal capital from various districts of Punjab via the GT Road as well as the settlements along the Expressway.

Koral Interchange is being built on the Islamabad Expressway, which is used by over 100,000 vehicles each day.