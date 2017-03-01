rawalpindi-Two dacoits snatched prize bonds from a woman at Raja Akram Colony and shot her dead for showing resistance, police informed The Nation on Tuesday.

The dacoits managed to flee from scene while police moved the dead body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy. A police officer informed The Nation that a gang of dacoits is active in the city, members of which are allegedly doing recce of their targets outside state bank building and follow them.

According to police, Muhammad Zubair, an FBR officer, along with his wife Amna Zubair, came in the SBP located on the Mall from where the couple purchased prize bonds worth Rs 100,000.

As the couple reached outside their house located in Raja Akram Colony, police said, two armed dacoits snatched prize bonds from the lady and shot her dead for resisting.

A team of RA Bazaar police station rushed to the crime scene and moved the dead body to DHQ for post-mortem.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS RA Bazaar SI Afzaal Ahmed, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said the two dacoits gunned down a lady after snatching prize bonds from her.

He said police registered murder and dacoity case and started investigation. On the other hand, Counter Terrorism Department carried out a raid at Haraka village on Chak Beli Khan Road and rounded up two suspected terrorists and recovered explosive from their possession.

A case has been registered against them with CTD Police Station Rawalpindi. According to sources, the detainees were identified as Ghulam Qasim and Shehzad Ahmed. CTD also recovered 10 kg explosive, wires, 780 grams of ball barring and 12 detonators. They said CTD produced them before anti-terrorism court and obtained physical remand for further investigation.