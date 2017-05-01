Islamabad-There are many natural remedies to try for PsA. Most of these do not have much scientific research supporting their use. The use of these remedies is backed mainly by anecdotal evidence.

Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic disease marked by inflammation in the joints and skin. This disease is progressive, worsening over time. If left untreated, psoriatic arthritis can lead to joint damage.

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a form of arthritis that mainly affects people who have psoriasis or those with a family history of psoriasis. Often, those with PsA have joint pain and inflammation combined with the inflamed, itchy, red patches of skin covered with silvery scales that are typical of psoriasis itself.

The progression of PsA may be slowed with traditional therapies and the symptoms may ease. Alternative remedies may complement these therapies and may help people with PsA feel more in control of the disease.

Natural remedies for psoriatic arthritis include the following. Apple cider vinegar has a lot of buzz for, supposedly, being a miracle cure-all. For treating PsA, people may find it useful if applied to patches of psoriasis on the scalp. However, this should be avoided if the areas are cracked and bleeding.

This essential oil may ease skin inflammation caused by PsA. However, science is cautious to recommend this as a treatment because it may aggravate more sensitive skin.

Adding oats to a bath or using oats in a paste can help relieve itchy patches of psoriasis. While there’s little scientific evidence supporting oats as a treatment for psoriasis, oats are highly regarded in folk medicine as one of nature’s best skin soothers.

Turmeric is highly regarded for its anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have shown turmeric may be able to alter gene expression, easing PsA symptoms. People with PsA can either add the spice liberally to their food or take turmeric capsules. Capsaicin is what makes chilli peppers hot and may be useful by blocking pain receptors. Some research has also found that when used in over-the-counter creams, capsaicin may reduce psoriasis symptoms as well.

This soothing balm from an aloe plant may provide cooling comfort for irritated patches of psoriatic skin. However, aloe-vera should only be used topically and never ingested. Taking it orally may be dangerous.

A warm bath with Epsom salts may help reduce joint pain and inflammation. Epsom salts contain magnesium, a mineral that boosts bone health and may soothe itchy skin. Warm water also helps loosen joints and relieve pain. People with diabetes should be wary when using soaks of Epsom salts as they can stimulate the release of insulin.

Some studies suggest that applying creams with Oregon grape (Mahonia aquifolium) can ease psoriasis skin irritation. Like alo-vera, Oregon grape should only be used topically. Joint pain may be reduced by fish oil. Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil help block inflammation and ease painful swelling. A root of ginger is well-known in folk medicine for having many anti-inflammatory properties. Some studies have shown that taking ginger three times a day can reduce knee pain caused by osteoarthritis.

Meanwhile another research suggests that the all-year vegetable, lady finger i.e. our favourite Bhindi is not only good in taste but also has many health benefits.

Bhindi is low in calorie and is suitable for weight loss purpose. One cup of lady finger contains less than 30 calories along with 2 g of protein, 7.6 g carbohydrates, 0.1 g of fat, and 21 mg of vitamin C, around 88 micrograms of folate, 57 mg of magnesium and 3.2 g of fiber. Its high fiber content helps you keep full for longer avoiding you to over-eat at the table.

Lady finger is also rich in Vitamin C, known to alleviate symptoms of asthma. 1 cup of Bhindi contains 23 mg of Vitamin C. A study conducted in 2000 in the journal thorax found that intake of fruits rich in vitamin C is a significant protective factor against wheezing especially in children and susceptible adults.

Soluble fiber present in bhindi also helps regulate blood glucose level which is specifically beneficial for diabetic patients. In a study published in ISRN journal Pharmaceutics, researchers found that bhindi helped reduce the absorption rate of glucose from the intestines. This resulted in reduced glucose in blood.

Bhindi also contains antioxidants along with vitamin C. These constituents of bhindi act as immune boosters against harmful free radicals and also support the immune system. Vitamin C content further stimulates immune system to produce more white blood cells which basically help you keep healthy and fight any bacteria that have entered your body and prevent it from causing further harm and diseases.

Apart from eating, lady finger is also used as home remedy for hair conditions. Transparent mucilage made from bhindi and water can be applied on hair. It brings back dull and dry hair to life by bringing its moisture back and makes it bouncy. It also helps with certain scalp conditions including dandruff.