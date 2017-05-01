Islamabad-Fresh juices demand is increasing among the citizens of twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to the rising temperature people buy a glass of fresh juice to keep themselves energetic.

“Summer season is the time when people enjoy the fruit juices, lemonade and ice cream,” a shopkeeper at Aabpara market said.

As the start of the summer season a number of vendor set-up their stalls of fresh juices to provide refreshing fresh juices which will totally revitalize yourself and protect you from the sweltering summer heat.

A resident of G-7 said, “It becomes impossible for me to survive the summer heat without consuming fresh drinks and juices because they help me conserve energy when the sweat is pouring from all over body”.

There are many shops in Rawalpindi and Islamabad that are offering variety of fresh juices to cater to the need of ever growing needs of the people.

The popularity of such fresh juice shops is constantly on the rise. People of twin cities are more than excited as well as pleased to enjoy these revitalizing drinks.