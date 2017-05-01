Islamabad-Quality education is considered to be a dynamic concept. It progresses with time and is concerned to environmental, economic and social conditions. Higher education enhances an individual’s quality of life. It does also enable individuals to extend their knowledge and skills, express their thinking patently in oration and in script, clasp abstract concepts and theories, and expand their understanding of the world and their community.

A total of 61,899 MS/MPhil students had completed degree from universities registered with Higher Education Commission (HEC) across the country during the last five years. While for the same period the figure of PhD completion is 5,621. There is a need for implementation of national education policy and Vision 2030 education goals. An analysis of education policy suggests that at the policy level there are several praiseworthy ideas, but practically there are some imperfections also. Now, we have enough PhDs produced irrational without analysing market demand, future placement, and sound linkages with private/industry sector. Quality academia/teaching and research with full facilities are the two basic and major pillars for higher education but saddened the situation for both ends.

While talking, firstly, about the dilemma of our pity teaching cum academia modes, courses offered and being taught to the students are absolutely obsolete while outdated information is being conveyed to the students with poor-patterned teaching methods. Prevailing situation in most of institutions is teachers are engaged in other activities like admin-assignments while for others the focus parameter is to increase the number of their research publications which allows them to get profit along with better-rating on annual basis.

Maximum government sector universities have only grade points for publications with least considerations to teaching. What happen in turn, fresh PhD students enrolled in the university are assigned to take classes on their senior professor/supervisor behalf.

On the other hand, coming to research, only fewer institutions in Pakistan meet entire demands and requirements for quality research of a PhD level. In addition, the research work being conducted over a large scale is not country need-based thereby just following international patterns blindly.

Unveiling the fact, some institutions have compulsion for a teacher to publish one research paper per semester and this faulty assumption lead in compromising quality research and science-writing ethics. In calculation of the fruitfulness of the research work, there is zero per cent translation in the field with complete research methodologies and outcomes packed in books and journals only. Besides, there is no mechanism or interconnected link between research institutions and academic institutions for theme sharing, exploring innovations, and working on upcoming trends.

Summarizing above-mentioned facts, current higher education in this scenario is just only a formality and an added-burden. We need to rationalise our education system and detailed analysis is craved to strengthen the triangle of education, research and industry. Coverage in this context is to let flourish country’s economy resulting in cushion creation for placement of graduates in proper places with the devoted aims. This is bitter fact that an unemployed educated youth is more dreadful than an uneducated or less educated chap.

–The writer is a teacher in a public sector university in Pakistan.