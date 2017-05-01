Islamabad- Ramana police have booked an official of Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad office for threatening the census team and using derogatory language against the army, said the police on Sunday.

A case was registered on the complaint of an on-duty Rangers official. Constable Muhammad Amjad told Ramana police that on April 29, 2017, he along with other officials, engaged in census process, tried to contact the occupants of house 721 in Sector G-10 for collecting data for the census. Upon failure, on the very next day, they again approached the house of Malik Mukhtar and his family told that he was not at house. “They, however, shared his cell number with us and he was called to share his family data.” Mukhtar told the team that he was immediately coming to the house. Upon reaching, he threatened the census team of dire consequences for knocking the door. He then insulted the team, saying he was an employee of Deputy Commissioner Office,” said the Rangers official.

He further alleged that Mukhtar also attempted to snatch weapon from the security officials. He also used derogatory language against the army and declined to share data of his family, he added.

Police have registered a case against the accused under Section 353, 186, 506 of the PPC and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, local police busted a gang of pickpocketers and recovered looted cash from them, a police spokesman said. A CIA team nabbed the gang members who have been identified as Waheed Hussain, son of Muhammad Yaqoob, a resident of Baghbaan Pura Lahore, Tahir Mehmood, son of Abdul Ghafoor, a resident of Rehman Pura Sheikhpura and Muhammad Nusrat, son of Zardad Khan, resident of Gulstan Colony Rawalpindi and recovered cash worth Rs 32,500 and a car. During preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in multiple cases of pocket picking at Metro busses, bus stand and other areas. Furthermore, Tarnol police nabbed Usman Khan and recovered 1100 grams hashish from him. Sihala police arrested Tariq Khan and recovered 550 gram hashish from him.

Lohi Bher police arrested Muhammad Younas and recovered 230 gram hashish from him. Noon police nabbed Imdad Ali involved in a dacoity case and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.