Islamabad-A man was gunned down, while two others were injured for resisting against a robbery bid within the Lohi Bher Police jurisdiction. Four robbers stormed into an area located at Mahfuz Shaheed Road, intercepted a car and held them hostage at gunpoint, while men resisted against the bid. Upon resistance, robbers opened fire.

As a result one person was fatally injured who succumbed to his injuries. The injured persons were rushed to local hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased was identified as Qadir. Police have registered a case and started investigation.