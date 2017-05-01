Islamabad-Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Tourism Friends Club membership is in full swing with an aim to provide better tourism facilities on affordable rates.

An official of PTDC told APP on Sunday that over 10,000 tourists had become member of this club, adding that membership campaign was still in progress. He said that domestic tourists from across the country were taking keen interest in the scheme to avail better tourism facilities.

He said that with start of winter season, a number of tourists have started visiting northern areas and other resorts to enjoy the snow fall season with their families. He said that PTDC motels are doing brisk business due to the rush of tourists from across the country. He said that PTDC had introduced tourism club with an objective to serve the tourists in better way.

He said that the snow fall has started in various hilly areas and it would further increase the number of tourists especially in hilly areas. He said that national or international citizen who could prove his/her identity would be entitled to apply for membership subject to the conditions determined by PTDC from time to time. The Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation (PTDC) will shortly publish information materials on Ghandhara site in Thai language. “The information material links will be provided to the Thailand Embassy in Pakistan and Embassy of Pakistan in Thailand and the same will also available on the PTDC website, an official told APP. He said that PTDC will invite travel writers to contribute articles for promoting Ghandhara Heritage and highlight tourist attractions of Pakistan to enhance the soft image of the country in Thailand.

The official said that PTDC was also planning to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thai Airline for promotion of tourism in Pakistan. He said that after restoration of peace and improvement of law and order situation in the country, the Thai tourist flow is once again showing a remarkable increase over the previous two years.

The significance of Buddhist civilization remains in Pakistan for Thai people can boost up tourist flow to Pakistan as a result of proper publicity, he added.

He said that a proposal has given to the Thai authorities to introduce tour packages of both the countries and promote tourism mutually by public and private organizations. Meanwhile Managing Director Pakistan. Tourism Development Corporation PTDC also held a meeting here on Sunday with Muhammad Saddiq-ul-Farooq, Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board. Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and Evacuee Trust Property Board will work jointly for promotion of tourism in Chakwal,Jhelum, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Panja Sahib, Hasan Abdal.

A Proposal came under discussion to set up prefab Motels and tent villages at these places. They agreed to joins hand for the purpose. During the meeting MD PTDC appreciated the services of Chairman ETPB for development of the country and betterment of ETPB. He further said that PTDC is taking every possible step for promotion of tourism in the country. In this connection every possible resource will be utilized. Pakistan’s scenic beauty is known all over the world. Its proper projection will not only increase earning of foreign exchange but also increase in tourists flow.

Chairman ETPB appreciated steps being taken by MD PTDC for promotion of tourism. He assured PTDC every possible support for promotion of tourism.