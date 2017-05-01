Islamabad-The two-day conference organised by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) ended here with a set of recommendation to promote regional languages for achieving the cause of national integration. Speakers at the concluded session underline the need of focusing more on learning practices and research-based activities relating to regional languages, using them as a tool for national integrity and unity.

They appreciated the efforts of AIOU to provide plate-form to researchers and academicians to share their knowledge and expertise on language and literature. Ten-working session were held during the two day conference. 74 research papers were presented on various aspects of languages and literature. The event was a part of AIOU’s concerted efforts of constructing and disseminating knowledge relating to country’s socio-economic problems as well as promoting research culture in the country at the University’s level.

The scholars who addressed the conference included Iftikhar Arif, Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik, Sajid Mir, Khurshid Nadeem, Haris Khaleeq and the Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui.

In presidential address Dr Shahid Siddiqui announced that the University will soon publish a research journal on Pakistani languages and Literature. It will be unique one, as researchers could write research papers for it in their own regional language. The Varsity was also going to set up a department of translation that will interpret contents in the national language for the understanding of a common reader. He also announced that such an event will be made a regular annual feature to provide a platform to young researchers and writers to share their academic input and intellectual thoughts.

The vice chancellor briefed the participants about the University’s recent initiatives to promote research culture in the country. So far nine research journals have been published and two were in the pipeline, he said adding they arranged twenty national and international conferences in the last two half years to disseminate research-based knowledge relating to the country’s socio-economic issues. The university’s main campus was being made hub academic, social and literary activities.

About the objectives of the conference, he said it is an attempt at their part to support the national endeavour promoting peace and harmony among the various ethic and linguistic groups.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui further said the University through educational pursuits fulfils it national responsibility to influence the peoples’ mind to adopt positive and constructive approach in the nation-building task.

He also highlighted the University’s efforts of providing free education to the marginalized section of society, including prisoners, disabled and drop-out girls. The event was organised by the University’s department of Pakistani languages.