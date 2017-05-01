Islamabad-The women activists of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday staged a protest demonstration against what they termed derogatory remarks passed by the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif against PTI’s female members.

Led by President PTI Women Wing Islamabad, Fozia Arshad and also participated by party MNA Nafeesa Khatak, district and regional office-bearers of women wing Islamabad and Ali Awan, Opposition Leader in Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, the protest decried the remarks passed by the PM during an Okara rally days before, and sought apology from the prime minister.

They chanted slogans against the prime minister, saying he should have taken into consideration the positive role of women in country’s politics.

Dozens of PTI women assembled outside the National Press Club to remind the prime minister that his own daughter was playing an active role in country’s politics. They protesters were of the view that the prime minister should have, first, withdraw his daughter from the country’s politics.

They were holding placards inscribed with slogans as ‘We object derogatory remarks’, ‘Shame on You’, and ‘Lose Language Highly Unacceptable’.

They also alleged that daughter of the Prime Minister, Mariam Nawaz Sharif was the ‘real culprit’ in Dawn Leaks case. It is to mention here that the prime minister had, on Saturday, passed what the opposition party viewed derogatory remarks against its female workers who used to attend party rallies, during a rally in Okara.

The party workers later peacefully dispersed while chanting slogans against the prime minister.

Talking to The Nation, a female worker of the PTI, Saadia Abbas said, “It is highly unbecoming of a person not less than prime minister to pass such remarks against women no matter of which party they belong.” She sought apology from the prime minister on the remarks.