NHMP launch drive to install fire extinguishers in PSVs

RAWALPINDI: The Nation Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) N-5 North Zone on Saturday launched a drive for availability of fire extinguishers and first aid boxes in the Public Service Vehicles on national highways.

The drive has been launched following the instructions of Inspector General NHMP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam.

DIG NHMP N-5 North Zone Abbas Ahsan, in a statement, said police have launched a drive for availability of fire extinguishers and first aid boxes in public service vehicles for safety of passengers and road users.

Keeping in view the importance of fire extinguishers and first aid boxes in case of emergency along with all first aid related items, briefings would be imparted to the owners and drivers of PSVs to make available such safety instruments with their vehicles, he said.

He added the prime objective of this road safety drive was to ensure timely and prompt response by the drivers in case of fire and accident/incident before the arrival of emergency services.

DIG said that this drive would also inculcate the sense/feeling of safety amongst the passengers and road users while travelling on national highways.

He added that strict action would also be taken against the illegal number plates and would be underground and stern action taken against the use of police emergency lights in private vehicles.

Abbas Ahsan further added that well-trained and special briefing officers have been deputed on all toll plazas of N-5 North Zone for briefing and training of the drivers regarding proper use of such safety instruments to avoid and minimize the dangers of any untoward situation.–ISRAR AHMED

Man shot dead

ISLAMABAD – A 29-year-old man was gunned down apparently over old enmity within limits of Police Station Tarnol, police informed on Saturday.

Police said that unknown assailants shot dead a man namely Maqsood, resident of Bannu district Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in area of Tarnool.

Police added the killers managed to flee after committing the murder. Police have registered a murder case and begun investigation.

The reason behind the murder was seemed to be an old enmity, an investigator said.

The dead body of the deceased has been shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy.–Staff Reporter