Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Saturday organised a literary seminar to highlight meritorious services of late Muhammad Yousuf, owner of Mr. Books, who died early this month.

Muhammad Yusuf, who was known as Yousaf Bhai by his friends and books’ lovers, was eulogised for promoting books’ culture in the country.

The speakers, including Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shahid Siddiqui, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, renowned scholar Prof. Fateha Muhammad Malik, senior journalist Hamid Mir, late Yousaf’s daughter Sana Yousaf and Dr Samina Awan, Dean Social Science, AIOU shed light on his life-long devotion to the cause of education and knowledge.

The seminar was jointly arranged by the University’s Departments of Urdu and Library and Information Services.

Expressing grief and sorrow over his sad demise of Yousaf Bhai, they said he had left a big gap in the literary circle. He inculcated love for books and engaged with the community in so many ways that helped him to earn a lot of respect and goodwill in the society.

“We will always cherish what Yusuf Bhai created with his sheer dedication and love for reading,” said Dr Shahid Siddiqui, adding the deceased was a humble, lively and wise man. He had a versatile personality and loved reading.

He read out his recent column published in a local Urdu newspaper that narrates life-long struggle of Yousaf bhai for promoting a knowledge-based society. Yousaf Bhai was inspired by his father Yaqub Sahib who had started his books’ business from Abbottabad in 1950 in the name variety book stall. Later, Mr. Books was established in Islamabad in 1982 that earned a big name in the city.

His daughter Sana Yousaf said that her father has always remained her ideal from childhood and she had named him in an article titled ‘My Hero’. She said that she found her father most hardworking and helpful to others. He never said no to any needy persons.

Hamid Mir, while quoting his personal interaction with him, said the late Yousaf Bhai’s personality was a good human being and books’ lover. He was a silent political activist working for reformation of the society and its overall betterment. It was his dream to set up a coffee house in the city for a get-to-gather of the intellectuals for having talks on national issues.

Mushahid Hussain Syed appreciated the AIOU for arranging the literary gathering and noted that the Vice Chancellor has recently developed the university as a top-level quality institution. He recalled that the initiative of establishing Mr. Books in the city, stating that it was the same time when he took over as editor of the Daily Muslim. He always found him a true books’ lover, as he had been keeping himself well-versed with contents of famous books.

He had a better understanding of the readers’ requirements. Among others, intellectuals, scholars and diplomats were regular visitors of Mr. Books that was a sign of its importance in the literary circles.

Prof. Fateha Muhammad Malik thanked AIOU for arranging first-ever event on the life of Yousaf Bhai, stating this showed their commitment to promoting books’ cultures in the country. With the departure of late Yousaf, the society was deprived of a most revered person. This was also a setback to the efforts of developing a civilised culture and knowledge society.

He said that he had seen most famous persons visiting the bookshop. Books’ reading habit got flourished in the city because of Mr. Books, he added. The society needed people like Yousaf Bhai who could work as source of knowledge.

Dr Samina Awan appreciating Yousaf Bhai’s academic contribution said that over the years Mr. Books has been a source of knowledge for students and the teachers of the local educational institutions.

our staff reporter