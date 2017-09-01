Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday issued notices to Establishment Division in a petition of former Principal Information Officer Rao Tehsin Ali Khan seeking its directions for the federal government to provide him a copy of the inquiry report in the matter of ‘Dawn Leaks’.

A single bench of IHC, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq, conducted hearing of the two applications moved by Rao Tehsin in his main petition and directed the respondent to submit its reply in this matter.

After issuing notices, the court deferred the hearing in this matter till September 6 for further proceedings.

Earlier, Rao Tehsin moved two applications before the court. In the first application, he requested the court to allow him to nominate Establishment Division (ED) as respondent and in the second application, Rao requested the court to issue notices to ED to consider him for promotion.

The IHC bench accepted both his applications and issued notices to the respondent.

In his main petition, the former PIO has requested the court to direct the government to provide him the said copy so that he learns of the exact nature of the charges levelled against him and acquire legal assistance in the matter.

Rao Tehshin moved the court through his counsel Waseem Sajjad Advocate and cited Federation of Pakistan through Secretary information, Secretary interior and Secretary to the Prime Minister as respondents.

He stated in his petition that a harsh action taken against him led to great public humiliation and his removal from the office of PIO. According to him, this was unfair because he neither did he attend the meeting at Prime Minister House nor was the outcome of the meeting conveyed to him.

Rao said that he joined civil service’s information group in 1982 and held his last position as grade 21 officer. He added that on October 6, 2016 a news report was published in daily Dawn under the heading “Act against militants or face international isolation, civilians tells military”.

He added that this report was about a high level meeting held at PM House which was attended by top civilian and military officials. The report dealt with a very sensitive issue, therefore an inquiry was conducted as to who leaked the information.

The petitioner mentioned in his petition that an inquiry committee headed by Justice (retd) Amir Raza called the petitioner and asked him about his role in this matter. Before the committee, the petitioner completely denied any role in the matter.

He said that in the light of report prepared by the committee, secretary to the Prime Minister on April 29, 2017 issued directions that “Rao Tehsin Ali Khan PIO of the ministry of information shall be proceeded against E&D rules 1973 on the charges based on findings in the instant report.” After this, Establishment Division issued a notification relieving the petitioner from his duties at PIO.

He said that on April 28, 2017, the petitioner filed an application before the secretary interior requesting him to provide him with a copy of the report so that petitioner could avail lawful remedies.

However, no action was taken on petitioner’s request. He further said that on May 2, 2017 and May 13, 2017, he also filed applications but without any response. Petitioner contended in the petition that obtaining the report to learn about the details of accusations, is his right under article 9 and 19-A of the Constitutions. Despite continuous efforts of the petitioner, the inquiry report has not been given to him.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the respondents to provide him with a copy of the inquiry report.